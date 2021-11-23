Digiwage (WAGE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $47,678.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.