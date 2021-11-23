Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:DMS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.35 million and a PE ratio of 54.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Digital Media Solutions Company Profile
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
