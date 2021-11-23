Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:DMS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.35 million and a PE ratio of 54.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

