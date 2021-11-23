DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY22 guidance to $14.60-$14.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $14.600-$14.800 EPS.

DKS traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.66. The company had a trading volume of 297,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,788. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

