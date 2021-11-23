Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 425.71 ($5.56).

GLEN opened at GBX 373.05 ($4.87) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 554.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 203.05 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

