Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.55.

FL opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

