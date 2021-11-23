Desjardins Raises Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to C$9.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.