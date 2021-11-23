DePay (DEPAY) Price Tops $1.60 on Top Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $35,600.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.49 or 0.07225593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,764.57 or 0.99686063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

