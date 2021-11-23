DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Sells $100,154.89 in Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. 42,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,891. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

