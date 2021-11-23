DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Sells $100,154.89 in Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. 42,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,891. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
