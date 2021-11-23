Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 7.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 110,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,395,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNN. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

