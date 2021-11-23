Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 7.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 110,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,395,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNN. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
