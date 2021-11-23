DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.20 or 0.00417920 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001491 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $689.90 or 0.01200365 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

