Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Reaches $186.38 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $186.38 million and $3.65 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00090564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.46 or 0.07310618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,102.48 or 0.99610861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

