David N. Roberts Acquires 200,000 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) CEO David N. Roberts acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MITT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 366,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,083. The company has a market cap of $168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,120,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 139,608 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 421,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 392,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 266,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

