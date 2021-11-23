DA Davidson Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $175.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average is $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

