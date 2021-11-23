Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.80. 16,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.28. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

