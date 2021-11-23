Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,064 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after buying an additional 121,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,345. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

