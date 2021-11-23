Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.28. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

