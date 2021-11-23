Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 918 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.71. 3,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.