Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,618 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.