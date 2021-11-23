CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Trading Down 2%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 268,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 596,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks, Inc engages in the development and operation of financial technology platforms for digital currencies, digital assets, and tokens. It offers Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Security Token, and Payment Token. Its services include strategic planning, project planning, structure development and administration, business plan modeling, technology development support, whitepaper preparation, due diligence reporting, and governance planning and management.

