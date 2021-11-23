Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.