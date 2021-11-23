Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 39,581 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,581 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,296,643 shares of company stock valued at $83,792,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.