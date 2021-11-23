Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,001 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,518,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,797,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.