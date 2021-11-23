Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 141.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Ceragon Networks worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.81 million, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.74. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Aegis began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

