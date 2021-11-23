Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

