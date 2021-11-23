CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of CSW Industrials worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after purchasing an additional 178,410 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,910,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $387,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,134. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.49.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

