CryptoTycoon (CTT) Price Tops $13.06

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.06 or 0.00023088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $87,117.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00227987 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00088466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 916,473 coins and its circulating supply is 98,090 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

