CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $556,648.80 and $45,201.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.96 or 0.07481624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,194.42 or 1.00236926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,636 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

