CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1,389.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00224780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.24 or 0.00877530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00076105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

