Crowd Machine Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,422.40 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 22% against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00235582 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.