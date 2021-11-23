Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $4.69. 3,916,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,313. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.68. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

