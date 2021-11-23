Critical Survey: Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) versus RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Community Financial and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 RBB Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Community Financial currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.18%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Community Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Financial is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Financial and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial $79.49 million 2.85 $16.14 million $4.33 9.14 RBB Bancorp $153.16 million 3.38 $32.93 million $2.63 10.08

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial. Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Community Financial and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial 32.12% 12.53% 1.17% RBB Bancorp 31.81% 11.88% 1.42%

Risk & Volatility

Community Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Community Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Community Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

