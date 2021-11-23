Critical Survey: Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Bankwell Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.59 $45.53 million $3.71 11.95 Bankwell Financial Group $80.37 million 3.07 $5.90 million $2.41 13.05

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Allegiance Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 29.13% 9.78% 1.18% Bankwell Financial Group 22.73% 10.17% 0.85%

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allegiance Bancshares and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Bankwell Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

