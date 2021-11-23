Critical Review: Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bicycle Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 2 10 1 2.92

Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $68.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -562.38% -48.12% -29.68% Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -3,624.97% -69.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $10.39 million 160.41 -$51.01 million ($2.89) -19.62 Apellis Pharmaceuticals $250.65 million 15.02 -$344.87 million ($6.39) -6.75

Bicycle Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apellis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats Bicycle Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

