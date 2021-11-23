Critical Contrast: Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Minim and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Plantronics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Minim presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 96.92%. Plantronics has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than Plantronics.

Risk & Volatility

Minim has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Plantronics 5.03% -178.02% 5.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minim and Plantronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.40 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -24.33 Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.70 -$57.33 million $2.06 13.70

Minim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

