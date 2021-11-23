Critical Analysis: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 361.46%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 293.10%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Volatility & Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($0.95) -7.15 ADMA Biologics $42.22 million 4.56 -$75.75 million ($0.64) -2.27

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -73.24% -49.90% ADMA Biologics -108.60% -71.69% -32.53%

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Ramsey, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.