Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry Sells 7,700 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $490,652.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $988,376.80.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

