Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry Sells 7,700 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $490,652.82.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $988,376.80.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00.
NASDAQ CRCT opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
