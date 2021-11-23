Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €20.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($35.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.02 ($36.39).

Shares of SZG opened at €29.12 ($33.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €15.08 ($17.14) and a fifty-two week high of €35.08 ($39.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is €29.55 and its 200-day moving average is €28.96.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

