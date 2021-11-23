Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

