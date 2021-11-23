Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

