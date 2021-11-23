Credit Suisse AG Has $1.08 Million Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

NYSE SWI opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

