Credit Suisse AG Has $1.05 Million Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of FB Financial worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FBK opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.11. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

