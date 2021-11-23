Credit Suisse AG Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

