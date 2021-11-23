Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Earnings Miss

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $134.63 and last traded at $135.55. 3,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 298,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.96.

The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

