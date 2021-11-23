Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $772.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report sales of $772.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.22 million and the lowest is $772.60 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $646.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,650. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after acquiring an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,956,000 after acquiring an additional 285,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after buying an additional 271,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

