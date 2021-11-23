Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 3,917 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.29. 12,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $111.14.

