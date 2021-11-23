Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,325 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

ETN stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $172.70. 1,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,161. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

