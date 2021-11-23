Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,129 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.77. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

