Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $30.31 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 385.2% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $470.91. The company had a trading volume of 92,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $356.17 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.