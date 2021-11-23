Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.00 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.