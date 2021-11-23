Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 778 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,650. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $431.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.60 and a 200-day moving average of $333.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

